Demi Lovato touches on cutting past lovers out in recent interview

'It's been a really cool process getting to know myself,' said Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has been on a new path of self-discovery wherein the concept of self-love is of prime significance.



In a recent interview, the Disney alum shared how her experiences in life led her to love herself.

Speaking with fans for iHeartRadio's Album Release Party for her new song Dancing With the Devil, Lovato said, "What I learned about myself while writing this album is that I'm a catch," the 28-year-old told PEOPLE magazine.



"I deserve the best kind of love. I hope that everyone that listens to this album can say the same thing for themselves."

She added, "And I realize that I never want to settle for anything less than what makes me feel absolutely amazing. This album helped me fall in love with myself because I've never been able to really feel super confident and stable on my own."

In the track, the Heart Attack singer talks about cutting past lovers out of her life.



"This is the first time in my life where I am single and alone and I feel happier than ever before, even happier than some relationships I've been in," Lovato said in the iHeartRadio conversation.

"It's been a really cool process getting to know myself." "I learned that I'm a catch and I deserve someone great and I'm gonna wait until I find them," she added.