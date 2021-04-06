Marvel drops new ‘Loki’ trailer, featuring an action-packed, time travelling adventure

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Marvel fans are in for a treat as the studio dropped an explosive trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki.
Encircling the God of Mischief, the new trailer for the series gives a glimpse at how Thor’s brother gets into trouble with the Time Variance Authority and is subsequently made to clean up his mess.
The trailer also gives a sneak peek into Owen Wilson’s character alongside Tom Hiddlestone, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.
Taking the storyline forward from the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series will hit the streaming platform on June 11.