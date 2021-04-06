close
Tue Apr 06, 2021
Web Desk
April 6, 2021

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 06, 2021
Marvel drops new 'Loki' trailer, featuring an action-packed, time travelling adventure

Marvel fans are in for a treat as the studio dropped an explosive trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki.

Encircling the God of Mischief, the new trailer for the series gives a glimpse at how Thor’s brother gets into trouble with the Time Variance Authority and is subsequently made to clean up his mess.

The trailer also gives a sneak peek into Owen Wilson’s character alongside Tom Hiddlestone, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Taking the storyline forward from the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series will hit the streaming platform on June 11. 

