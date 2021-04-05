close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 5, 2021

Jennifer Lopez stuns on the cover of 'InStyle' magazine

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 05, 2021

Ben Affleck was all praises for his ex  Jennifer Lopez in a  feature  story for  May  cover of  InStyle magazine.

Lopez, who graces the May cover of the magazine, also shared the link to the feature story which contained her ex's views about her.

The "Batman" actor showered praises on the singer while talking about their time together.

Talking about the singer's ageless beauty, he joked, "Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s...at best?".

Here's a collection of some pictures from the magazine's story:







Latest News

More From Entertainment