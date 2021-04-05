close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 5, 2021

Addison Rae's team tips off paparazzi about whereabouts

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 05, 2021

Social media star Addison Rae is taking notes from the Kardashians as well as Hollywood to make sure that paparazzi snap her everywhere and anywhere.

According to Page Six, she has taken a page from the Kardashians handbook as her team tips off paparazzi about her whereabouts.

The outlet states that “Rae seems particularly interested in making sure her style has been well documented by the press."

It seems that the TikTok star’s friendship with Kourtney Kardashian has served her well.

The 20-year-old's representatives have yet to comment on this. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment