Addison Rae's team tips off paparazzi about whereabouts

Social media star Addison Rae is taking notes from the Kardashians as well as Hollywood to make sure that paparazzi snap her everywhere and anywhere.

According to Page Six, she has taken a page from the Kardashians handbook as her team tips off paparazzi about her whereabouts.

The outlet states that “Rae seems particularly interested in making sure her style has been well documented by the press."

It seems that the TikTok star’s friendship with Kourtney Kardashian has served her well.

The 20-year-old's representatives have yet to comment on this.