'Big names will back up Meghan Markle's run for president'

Royal author Anna Pastemark believes that Meghan Markle’s potential run for the US presidential elections will be supported with very influential people.

Speaking to Fox News, the author said that despite her and Prince Harry parting ways from the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex will face no issues as the couple have now settled in America.

"I can see Meghan being backed by powerful people and eventually trying for political office," she said.

"I think she has an ambition that knows no bounds. So I wouldn’t be all that surprised if that was part of her agenda.

“All power to her, if that’s what she really wants."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Eden made the revelation while speaking to Palace Confidential on MailPlus: "A very good source said even after Meghan had started going out with Prince Harry she had said that her ultimate ambition was to be president.”

"It seems to be increasingly likely and what a fascinating prospect it would be,” Eden added.

Joining the discourse, royal commentator, Victoria Murphy said: "It would be absolutely extraordinary if it did happen and totally unprecedented. I would never say never but I don't think this is something that is on the cards in the near future.”

"Anyone I've spoken does seem to suggest that's the case. What be interesting about it is one of the challenges for Harry and Meghan now is to be seen as other than the Royal Family,” she said.

"Everything that they do, their identities are shaped by the royal family and I do not see how that could ever not be the case. If she was to become President their legacy would be completely different,” she added.