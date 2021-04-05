close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
April 5, 2021

Mon, Apr 05, 2021
Katy Perry opens up decision to ‘quit shaving’ her legs after giving birth

Grammy award winning singer Katy Perry recently spilled the beans behind becoming a mother to Daisy Dove Bloom.

The singer revealed the decision amid giving praise to a singer for their ‘angelic voice’ on American Idol.

There she was quoted saying, “It is other worldly, angelic. As a new mother I don't have very much time so I've quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. Full body chills! It was amazing."

To prove it Perry even lifted her legs up on the table and her Luke Bryan confirm, "She literally has leg hair!”

