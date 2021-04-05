Katy Perry opens up decision to ‘quit shaving’ her legs after giving birth

Grammy award winning singer Katy Perry recently spilled the beans behind becoming a mother to Daisy Dove Bloom.



The singer revealed the decision amid giving praise to a singer for their ‘angelic voice’ on American Idol.

There she was quoted saying, “It is other worldly, angelic. As a new mother I don't have very much time so I've quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. Full body chills! It was amazing."

To prove it Perry even lifted her legs up on the table and her Luke Bryan confirm, "She literally has leg hair!”

