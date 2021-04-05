Daniel Kaluuya blasts royal family in SNL monologue

Daniel Kaluuya also addressed the differences between the US and Britain

Daniel Kaluuya dragged the royal family while delivering a smashing monologue during his Saturday Night Live debut this week.

Kaluuya, who belongs to London, referred to Meghan and Harry's bombshell claim of a royal family member being concerned about Archie's skin colour.



“I know you’re hearing my accent and thinking, ‘Oh no, he’s not black, he’s British.’ Let me reassure you that I am black,” Kaluuya said. “I’m black and I’m British. Basically, I’m what the royal family was worried the baby would look like.”

As part of his monologue, Kaluuya also addressed the differences between the US and Britain.

“People ask me, ‘What’s worse, British racism or American racism?’ Let me put it this way, British racism is so bad white people left,” Kaluuya said. “They wanted to be free, free to create their own kind of racism. That’s why they invented Australia, South Africa, and Boston.”

Kaluuya was recently nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah, and won a Golden Globes award in February.

“I was muted! Can you believe that?” the actor said. “I told the best joke of my life and I was muted.”