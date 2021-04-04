Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli released from prison

American actor Lori Loughlin’s husband and designer Mossimo Giannulli has been released from federal prison facility in California.



According to the Associated Press, Giannulli is now under home confinement after he was released following his five-month sentence over the college admissions scandal.

According to prison records, he is still a Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate and is under the jurisdiction of Long Beach RRM, which gives oversight for halfway houses in the Long Beach area of California.

Loughlin and Giannulli were said to have paid $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. Neither girl was involved in the sport.