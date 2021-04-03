Imran Abbas meets Turkish actress who played Bamsi's wife in 'Ertugrul'

Imran Abbas on Saturday said he had a casual chat with one of the actors who appeared on popular Turkish series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The Pakistani heartthrob is a fan of the hit historical TV series and it seems he's already friends with some of the actors who appeared on "Ertugrul".

Imran is currently visiting Turkey where he has met several actors from the popular TV show.

The actor, on Saturday, shared a picture with Burçin Abdullah, who played Helena, the wife of Bamsi Bey in Ertugrul.

Sharing the picture with the Turkish actress on Instagram, he wrote "Casual talks before the shoot," but did not reveal much about the project they are working on.

Burçin Abdullah also shared the same picture with Imran Abbas on her Instagram with a caption that read, "Great talk with dear @imranabbas"









