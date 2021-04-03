close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
April 3, 2021

Imran Abbas meets Turkish actress who played Bamsi's wife in 'Ertugrul'

Sat, Apr 03, 2021

 Imran Abbas on Saturday said he had a casual chat with one of the actors who appeared on popular Turkish series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The Pakistani heartthrob is a fan of the hit historical TV series and  it seems he's already friends with some of the actors who appeared on "Ertugrul". 

Imran is currently visiting Turkey where he has met several actors  from the popular TV show.

The actor, on Saturday, shared a picture with Burçin Abdullah, who played Helena, the wife of Bamsi Bey in Ertugrul.

Sharing the  picture with the Turkish actress on Instagram, he wrote "Casual talks before the shoot," but did not reveal much about the project they are working on.

Burçin Abdullah also shared the same picture with Imran Abbas on her Instagram with a caption that read, "Great talk with dear @imranabbas"



