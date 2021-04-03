Amber Heard remembers mother on first death anniversary

Amber Hear on Thursday took to Instagram to remember her mother who died last year.

Taking to the photo and video sharing website, the "Aquaman" actress shared three throwback pictures with her mom. One of the pictures shared by Amber was from her childhood.



Her pictures were accompanied by a love-filled note which read :

"It’s hard to imagine that it has been a year. The woman who made me - and made me who I am- left us far too early but is remembered every single day. She lives in my soul and is carried in my heart. She taught me everything i know about kindness and love and gave me my heart. I miss her everyday but I am lucky to have had her love for as long as I did. And for every day that I can’t tell her that in person, I look up and thank her beautiful memory which shines on me and my sister Whit and binds our family together with her spirit. Dad, your brother and sisters and friends all miss you. To all who can, hug your mama extra tight . We miss you, Paige."







