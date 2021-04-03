Carrie Underwood gears up for ‘uplifting’ album release: ‘I’m just so thrilled’

Singer songwriter Carrie Underwood gushes over the upcoming release of her brand new album in partnership with Save the Children.



The singer gushed over her upcoming album with an elated flair and was quoted telling People magazine, "This is an album I have always wanted to record and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way."

"It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family.”

For those unversed, Save the Children is a UK based organization aiming to support children across the world with better education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, especially in war torn and conflict ridden countries.