Fri Apr 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 2, 2021

Hania Amir criticised for pulling a prank engagement

 Hania Amir is being criticized on social media for "lying" about her engagement to  Shamoon Ismail.

The actress  became top Twitter trend in Pakistan on Friday after the actress hinted that  she  got engaged to Shamoon.

While thousands of people congratulated the actress and sent her best wishes, many fans were in utter shock.

The actress took her fans by surprise by sharing a picture of her "engagement ring". She even thanked those who congratulated her on getting engaged.

The next day her engagement turned out to be an April Fool's Days prank. The actress took to Instagram and told her fans that "Acha tha maza aya agay barhte hain. No hard feelings. It’s not you it’s me." 

As she revealed the truth,  dozens of social media users   condemned her for  pulling the prank on her fans.



