Wait is over as 'Family Reunion' returns for second season on Netflix

"Family Reunion" is returning for its second season on Netflix next week.

The show which premiered in 2019 and whose first season was presented in two parts, follows a Black family, the McKellans, after they move from Seattle to Columbus, Georgia, to be closer to their relatives.



The show features Anthony Alabi, Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Loretta Devine in important roles.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the show to bring its mix of comedy and family conflicts back to television screens.