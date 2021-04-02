close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
April 2, 2021

Wait is over as 'Family Reunion' returns for second season on Netflix

Fri, Apr 02, 2021

"Family Reunion" is returning for its second season on Netflix next week.

The show  which premiered in 2019 and whose first season was presented in two parts, follows a Black family, the McKellans, after they move from Seattle to Columbus, Georgia, to be closer to their relatives.

The show features Anthony Alabi, Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Loretta Devine in important roles.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the  show to bring its mix of comedy and family conflicts back to television screens.

