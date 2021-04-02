close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
Entertainment

April 2, 2021

Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha looks gorgeous in latest photos

Entertainment

Fri, Apr 02, 2021

Canadian actress  Katheryn Winnick  , who rose to  global fame for her spectacular performance as Lagertha in "Vikings", is now playing a detective in  ABC's crime drama "Big Sky".

According to the channel, "Big Sky" would return for spring premier on April 13. The drama has become one of the most watched shows on TV.

The "Vikings" star recently informed her fans that her show would start airing again on April 13.

Meanwhile, she treated her fans with a couple of pictures in which she looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Check out her Instagram pictures below:



