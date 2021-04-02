Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha looks gorgeous in latest photos

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick , who rose to global fame for her spectacular performance as Lagertha in "Vikings", is now playing a detective in ABC's crime drama "Big Sky".

According to the channel, "Big Sky" would return for spring premier on April 13. The drama has become one of the most watched shows on TV.

The "Vikings" star recently informed her fans that her show would start airing again on April 13.



Meanwhile, she treated her fans with a couple of pictures in which she looked breathtakingly beautiful.

