Saweetie, Quavo break silence over elevator brawl

Former flames Quavo and Saweetie have spoken up about the physical altercation they had in an elevator.

According to surveillance footage obtained by TMZ, Saweetie can be seen taking a swing at the Migos rapper, however he was able to dodge it.

The two could be seen fighting over an orange Call of Duty case which results the Best Friend rapper on the floor while her ex stood over her holding the case, looking down her every so often.

Quavo opened up about the incident saying that he did not physically harm his ex and that the two moved on from that situation.

"We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from," Quavo said in a statement.

"I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall."

Meanwhile, Saweetie shared also issued a statement saying that they had since reconciled after the brawl but later broke up.

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on” she wrote.

Saweetie had confirmed she was single in a Twitter post amid split rumors.

In the post, she alluded that her ex was unfaithful, as she mentioned "intimacy given to other women" in the post.

However, the singer clarified that she is doing well after the split as she feels a "deep sense of peace and freedom".