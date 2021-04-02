Emma Stone dishes over ‘incredible’ experience with motherhood

Hollywood star Emma Stone recently got candid about her developing love for motherhood.

The news was brought forward by an insider close to E News and they were quoted saying, "Being pregnant and experiencing motherhood has been an incredible experience that she has loved.”

"She couldn't wait to meet the baby and it has been everything and more. They are thoroughly enjoying down time at home and just being with the baby. They are adjusting well to being a family of three."

Even though "Dave is a great guy and she feels so lucky that she met him and that they get to do this together. He's a great dad, very hands on and helping every step of the way."