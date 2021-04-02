Victoria's model Georgia Fowler expecting her first child with boyfriend Nathan Dalah

Gorgeous model Georgia Fowler has announced that she is expecting her first child with restaurateur boyfriend Nathan Dalah.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 28-year-old Kiwi shared happy news on Instagram alongside a series of black and white snaps of her baby bump.

She described her bliss in a sweet note as she wrote: 'Nathan and I couldn't be happier to share our exciting news with you. We cannot wait to meet you little one and begin our next adventure together.'



She added: 'It's been hard to keep this one quiet, but now it's pretty hard to hide.'

She finished: 'The best is yet to come.'



Nathan, 26, who is co-founder of the Fishbowl restaurant group, also shared the sweet baby news on his respective Instagram account and revealed they're having a daughter.



He penned: 'Beyond excited to welcome a little princess into the world with my superwoman.'

Last month, Georgia revealed that social media has made her 'scared of having daughters,'adding that: 'It does worry me on the flipside if there are very young girls posting images of themselves, that may be a bit too provocative for their age.'