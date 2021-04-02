Blake Shelton treats fans with announcement of new album Body Language

It is a double treat for Blake Shelton who is getting married to his flame, Gwen Stefani. He is also excited about the release of his 12th studio album Body Language - his first full-length studio record after nearly four years.

Being dropped after nearly four years, the Body Language album is set for May 21 release. The country singer is issuing the album as the follow-up of his 2017 long-player Texoma Shore.

Blake Shelton’s current single “Minimum Wage” and the duet with fiancée Gwen Stefani, “Happy Anywhere,” are among the 12 tracks the album Body Language has.

The album’s title track is the Swon Brothers collab, who are the singer’s former protégés on The Voice.





“We’ve been working on this album on and off for two years now, and I’m very proud of what we have put together,” the country singer said.

“We certainly had some unique challenges with the pandemic, but we also had a lot of fun. We explored new sounds while making sure to get in some classic country.”

Here’s the tracklist for Body Language:

1. “Minimum Wage” (Nicolle Galyon, Jesse Frasure, Corey Crowder)

2. “Body Language” (feat. The Swon Brothers) (Colton Swon, Zach Swon, Matt McGinn, Ryan Beaver)|

3. “Happy Anywhere” (feat. Gwen Stefani) (Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, Matt Jenkins)

4. “Now I Don’t” (Jessi Alexander, Alyssa Vanderheym, Michael Hardy)

5. “Monday Mornin’ Missin’ You” (Jessi Alexander, Deric Ruttan, Josh Thompson)

6. “Corn” (Craig Wiseman, Matt Dragstrem, Chris Tompkins, Rodney Clawon)

7. “Makin’ It Up As You Go” (Brad Tursi, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

8. “Whatcha Doin’ Tomorrow” (Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Casey Beathard)

9. “The Girl Can’t Help It” (Ben Hayslip, Josh Osborne, Mark Holman)

10. “The Flow” (Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne)

11. “Neon Time” (Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler, Ben West)

12. “Bible Verses” (Joe Fox, Andrew Peebles, Brett Sheroky)