close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 1, 2021

CBS releases statement for ‘Young Sheldon’ renewal

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 01, 2021

CBS has officially decided to greenlight the hit comedy series Young Sheldon for three more years.

The announcement was made via a press release by Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment.

He claimed, “Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life.”

"'Young Sheldon' dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup.”

“The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”


Latest News

More From Entertainment