Siblings at war: Princess Margaret's tense relation with Queen similar to Harry-William's

'The parallels between William and Harry and Elizabeth and Margaret are there to be seen,' said biographer

Princess Margaret's strained relationship with Queen Elizabeth has likened to the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and William, according to biographer Andrew Morton.



Morton, who penned Elizabeth & Margaret: the Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters, said there is an eerie similarity between the sibling rivalry between both the duos.

Revealing further about royal princesses' ties in this week's edition of PEOPLE magazine, Morton said Margaret "was someone who understood the Queen in a way no one else could," despite their fallouts.

"They knew each other intimately from the day they were born. There is a unique intimacy between two siblings brought up together, brought up royal together, that is absolutely fascinating," Morton shared.

"The parallels between William and Harry and Elizabeth and Margaret are there to be seen," he further revealed.

"In both cases you have one sibling who pushes boundaries," said Morton, "while the other is more cautious."

"Harry is being far more proactive in using his name and popularity to advance causes in a way Margaret never did," the author shared. "She much preferred to be carousing until 4 in the morning."