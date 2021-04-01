Vanessa Bryant shares cute videos after daughter Natalia makes her proud

Vanessa Bryant said she was in tears when her daughter was accepted at the University of Southern California. The proud mother also shared a couple of videos on social media to allow the world to join the family's celebrations.

Vanessa shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday of her daughter Natalia who is seen excited jumping and joyously shouting "I got in, I got in!"

The 38-year-old proud mother captioned the post: "Tears of joy. I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!"

"Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn."



In the video, the widow of American professional basketball player Kobe Bryant later filmed their guest room decorated with celebratory balloons. Other merchandise from the university are also being seen placed in the room. Natalia shows a T-shirt with USC written on it.

"Congratulations Nani Banani!!!!!! If you wouldn't have been accepted I would've had to have stabbed these balloons in the guest room and have thrown all this away. Thank goodness you got in. I had these shoes custom made for @nataliabryant Daddy and Gigi are ALWAYS here. Forever and always Principessa. #USC #TROJAN #FIGHTON," said the mother-of-four in the cute video.

The post was soon noticed by many people who came up with supportive messages. The reality television star Khloe Kardashian wrote: "Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooooo the best!!!! #USC!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you."



Actress Viola Davis also offered congratulations to the spirited girl: " Wooohooo!!!! Congratulations." A close family friend Ciara wrote: " Go Nani! Go Nani! Go!! So proud of you! Love you so much!!!"

To Vanessa Bryant's post, the university also dropped a welcome note, saying, "Welcome to the #TrojanFamily."



