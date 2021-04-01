Selena Gomez looks elegant as she reunites with co-star Martin Short for shooting

Selena Gomez was snapped in New York City as she reunited with her co-star Martin Short to resume shooting for 'Only Murders In The Building'.

The singer/actress was photographed in midst of an intense scene with co-star as they stood next to an ambulance and had to react to a person being carried away in a stretcher.

The Hulu series revolves around three strangers, residing in the same NYC building, who coincidentally get embroiled into a murder drama and are forced to work together to solve the crime.

Selena looked picture perfect in a warm faux fur tan coat, a black sweater, a checkered skirt. She also rocked boots and pair of black sheer stocking to complete her onscreen look.

Last time, Selena Gomez was snapped with her younger dod Daisy on the show's sets. However, this time she did not have her furry friend for company.