Lady Gaga’s dog walker details ‘horrendous fight’ against death after shooting

Lady Gaga’s dog walker has finally come forward with his personal account of the harrowing shooting he suffered walking the singer’s dogs down the street.

The dog-walker, Ryan Fischer took to his personal Instagram account to discuss the impact of it all and wrote “For me, I was recovering remarkably fast. In days I had gone from bleeding out on a sidewalk, to overly-active ICU patient (which they were VERY not used to), to just waiting for my lung to heal so I could go home: everything appeared quite straight forward.”

“And so, with the chest tube removed (which I can only equate to an alien baby extraction) and my blood oxygen stable, the journey outside to recover with loved ones began. I was prepared to quietly start a path to healing from the emotional trauma and continue on my way. Life would be back to normal soon enough.”



“Unfortunately, the strange hissing and glugging coming from my chest every time I took a breath begged to differ with that assessment. A doctor visit and x-ray followed, and soon after I was whisked to the same ER where I had been only a week earlier: my lung had collapsed, and air was filling up my chest cavity.”

“Now that I’m finding my way in the outside world where triggers are real and working through trauma is WAY Moore than dealing with one unfortunate moment in life, I look back at my exit from the hospital and smile that I continue to approach each day the same way (sic)”