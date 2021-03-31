close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 31, 2021

Celine Dion 'not counting the years' as she celebrates 53rd birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 31, 2021

To Celine Dion age is just a number and is not bothered with it as she celebrates her 53rd birthday in style.

The Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to share a piece of the celebration as she shared two photos which were taken during a release party of her 1996 album Falling Into You.

In the caption she penned how she no longer kept track with her age but made sure to eat cake every year.

"I'm not counting the years, but I'm still eating cake for sure!" she captioned her post. "Thanks for all the birthday wishes! ❤️ - Celine xx…"



