Celine Dion 'not counting the years' as she celebrates 53rd birthday

To Celine Dion age is just a number and is not bothered with it as she celebrates her 53rd birthday in style.

The Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to share a piece of the celebration as she shared two photos which were taken during a release party of her 1996 album Falling Into You.

In the caption she penned how she no longer kept track with her age but made sure to eat cake every year.

"I'm not counting the years, but I'm still eating cake for sure!" she captioned her post. "Thanks for all the birthday wishes! ❤️ - Celine xx…"







