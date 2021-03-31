Ariana Grande to join judging panel of 'The Voice'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Music sensation Ariana Grande will replace Nick Jonas on the singing show The Voice, joining regular judges Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson.
The 27-year-old songstress will grace the judging panel from the 21st season of the show in place of Nick Jonas.
The singing bird made the announcement on Twitter as she wrote : “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! @nickjonas we will miss you."
The 'Positions' hitmaker continued: "I’m so honoured and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level."
Ariana is a big fan of The Voice and her management team has decided to get her on the show for a while. She will be replacing Nick Jonas, who is a judge on the current season.