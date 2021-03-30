close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 30, 2021

Demi Lovato opens up about her sexuality in candid interview

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 30, 2021

Demi Lovato shared how she feels on being part of the LGBTQ+ community

Demi Lovato got candid about her sexuality. 

In a recent interview, the Heart Attack star revealed how she feels on being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Opening up about being pansexual, the Disney alum said in a new interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, "In this moment I want to adopt [children] for sure,” she explained. “I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself even getting pregnant.

“I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off," she added.

“I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud,” she said, laughing. “Why can’t we just say queer, y’all? Nah, I’m just kidding.”

The singer then explained how she came to the realisation that she is queer.

“[I] felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that’s very frowned upon,” she explained. “I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling.”

