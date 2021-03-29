close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
Entertainment

Nike issue statement after Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' collaboration rumors

Nike issue statement after Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ collaboration rumors

a spokesperson for Nike has finally come forward to address their alleged involvement with Lil Nas X’s bloody ‘Satan Shoes’.

The statement came via NBC and reads, “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

For those unversed, Lil Nas X’s newest creation, filled with a drop of human blood, has overtaken the internet and not all for the best of reasons.

From mayors to parents and religious officials, many a concerned citizen have begun voicing out their qualms with the “devil-worshiping” shoes the Old Town Road released.

