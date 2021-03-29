Nike issue statement after Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ collaboration rumors

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
a spokesperson for Nike has finally come forward to address their alleged involvement with Lil Nas X’s bloody ‘Satan Shoes’.
The statement came via NBC and reads, “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”
For those unversed, Lil Nas X’s newest creation, filled with a drop of human blood, has overtaken the internet and not all for the best of reasons.
From mayors to parents and religious officials, many a concerned citizen have begun voicing out their qualms with the “devil-worshiping” shoes the Old Town Road released.