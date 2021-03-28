‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s video playing with daughter Alara takes the internet by storm

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslişah Alkoçlar, who is an avid social media user, thrilled fans with a sweet video wherein he can be seen enjoying quality time with two-year-old daughter Alara.



In the video Engin aka Ertugrul’s daughter Alara can be seen painting dad’s beard with colours and he is enjoying the lovely moments.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms shortly after Engin’s wife posted it on her Instagram story.

Fans can’t stop gushing over the actor and his daughter.

Engin Altan essays titular role in Turkish historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Engin Altan got married with Neslişah Alkoçlar in 2014 and the couple have son Emir Aras Düzyatan born in 2016 and two-year-old daughter Alara.