close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 28, 2021

Ashley Tisdale shows off ‘best dad’ Christopher French in emotional note

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 28, 2021
Ashley Tisdale shows off ‘best dad’ Christopher French in emotional note

Hollywood star Ashley Tisdale leaves fans emotional with candid shots of ‘best dad’ Christopher French alongside newborn daughter Jupiter.

The star gushed over her husband Christopher French and his gentle touch with newborn daughter Jupiter in a candid Instagram Story.

The snap in question even contained a short but sweet note in praise of the new dad. It read, “But seriously how sweet is he (crying emoji) best dad.” (sic)

Shortly after the adorable story went public, Tisdale even shared a shot of her daughter enjoying her first day out in the sun with dad.

For those unversed, Tisdale announced the birth of Jupiter Iris French on Instagram about three days ago with a picture of her tiny fingers gripping her mother’s thumb.

Later on fans were even treated to “Drops of Jupiter” and couldn’t stop gushing over the child’s sparse head of hair.



Latest News

More From Entertainment