BTS drop ‘Film Out’ trailer for upcoming album ‘BTS, THE BEST’

South Korean hotshots BTS have doubled down on work once more and have dropped the very first teaser for their upcoming music video (MV) release titled Film Out.

The teaser features aesthetic shots of the seven members in parallel universes mimicking in hints of beige, orange, blue and red.

Its parent album BTS, THE BEST is part of the group’s Japanese release featuring a total of 23 tracks with hits like Stay Gold, Lights and Blood, Sweat, Tears.

