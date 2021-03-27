close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
March 27, 2021

Demi Lovato takes over social media with ‘Dancing With The Devil’ official audio

Demi Lovato has finally released the official audio for her Dancing With The Devil docuseries.

The song in question details the singer’s, relapse on drugs and frightening nearly-fatal overdose.

Check it out below:

The single is said to become a part of her 19 track Dancing With The Devil… the Art of Starting Over album with three songs recorded before her brush with death.


