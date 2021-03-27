Demi Lovato takes over social media with ‘Dancing With The Devil’ official audio

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Demi Lovato has finally released the official audio for her Dancing With The Devil docuseries.
The song in question details the singer’s, relapse on drugs and frightening nearly-fatal overdose.
The single is said to become a part of her 19 track Dancing With The Devil… the Art of Starting Over album with three songs recorded before her brush with death.