Kendall Jenner slams rumours after mom Kris hints at pregnancy

Kendall Jenner debunked pregnancy rumours after her mom wrote a cryptic message, suggesting the supermodel might be expecting.



On March 25, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch took to Twitter asking everyone to send positivity Kendall's way.



"You got this!!!," the mother of six wrote, followed by a baby bottle emoji.

After the post, people assumed Kendall might be welcoming her first child very soon.

Responding to the same, the 25-year-old had to step in to say, "Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!"

From what it seems, Kris' post came after Kendall was in charge of looking after sister Khloe and Kim's babies so that they can enjoy a girls' night out in Malibu.

Fans were quick to react to the cryptic post. A user commented, "For a moment i thought kendall was pregnant but then i found out she is a nanny, my god i almost had a cardiac arrest."

Another joked, "Hahaha poor Kendall! That's moms- they love ya but still embarrass you even as adults."