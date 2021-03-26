Johnny Depp's popularity is rising: Here's the proof

A day after Johnny Depp was denied the permission to challenge a verdict that concluded the Hollywood actor was a “wife beater”, the Hollywood star has reached ten million followers on Instagram.

According to reports, the actor's attempt to restore his reputation will shift to U.S. legal action.

In November, High Court judge Andrew Nicol ruled against Depp, star of films including “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Edward Scissorhands”, after he brought a libel case against the Sun tabloid newspaper.

After three weeks of hearings last summer, Nicol concluded Depp, 57, had violently assaulted his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34, during a tempestuous five-year relationship, putting her in fear of her life.

Commenting on the development Amber Heard said in a statement, "We are pleased - but by no means surprised - by the court’s denial of Mr Depp’s application for appeal.”