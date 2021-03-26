Samantha Markle debunks claims Duchess Meghan 'hardly knows' her

Samantha Markle even lashed out at Prince Harry for taking up a job as a tech executive battling misinformation

Samantha Markle is not backing down from insisting how much Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lied during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.



Meghan's half-sister even lashed out at Harry for taking up a job as a tech executive battling misinformation.

Speaking to New Zealand's Newstalk ZB radio show, Samantha said the royal was in "no position to join a company that deals in misinformation" until "he gets a grip on what the truth is."



She even rubbished Meghan and Harry's claims they had a secret backyard wedding stating, "There was no secret wedding with the Archbishop of Canterbury - that was debunked. And, like [Fox News host] Megyn Kelly said, if one part of something is wrong then probably the rest of it is."

The Duchess's half-sister even denied Meghan's claim that she "hardly knows" her.

"My degree clearly shows 2008, and anybody who has a calculator or a functioning frontal lobe knows that was not 19 years ago," Samantha blasted referring to a viral picture of them from her graduation ceremony.