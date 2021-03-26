Samantha Markle debunks claims Duchess Meghan 'hardly knows' her

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Samantha Markle is not backing down from insisting how much Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lied during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan's half-sister even lashed out at Harry for taking up a job as a tech executive battling misinformation.
Speaking to New Zealand's Newstalk ZB radio show, Samantha said the royal was in "no position to join a company that deals in misinformation" until "he gets a grip on what the truth is."
She even rubbished Meghan and Harry's claims they had a secret backyard wedding stating, "There was no secret wedding with the Archbishop of Canterbury - that was debunked. And, like [Fox News host] Megyn Kelly said, if one part of something is wrong then probably the rest of it is."
The Duchess's half-sister even denied Meghan's claim that she "hardly knows" her.
"My degree clearly shows 2008, and anybody who has a calculator or a functioning frontal lobe knows that was not 19 years ago," Samantha blasted referring to a viral picture of them from her graduation ceremony.