Fri Mar 26, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 26, 2021

Chrissy Teigen on Twitter exit: 'I have made my mistakes'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 26, 2021

'I hate letting people down or upsetting people,' Chrissy Teigen said 

Chrissy Teigen got candid about why she decided to bid farewell to her Twitter account. 

The mom of two posted a screenshot of her now-deleted account on Instagram, sharing with her fans the reason behind her exit. 

"It's true! The platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu," she captioned the photo.

Explaining how she does not blame the platform, the Cravings author  added, "It's just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren't gonna like me.

"I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over. Someone can't read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."

"I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learned an incredible amount here," Teigen said earlier in a post announcing her exit. 

