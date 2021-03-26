Prince William and Kate Middleton's new message wins hearts

Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared in a new video message to mark a cause close to their heart on Thursday.

In the clip, shared by The Time to Change mental health campaign, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can be seen talking about the "stigma which surrounds mental health.

The couple thanked those who have participated in the campaign, and thus helped others struggling with their own mental health.

William, who wore a white shirt underneath a blue jumper, said: "We wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who has shared their experiences and taken action through Time To Change, helping to challenge the stigma which surrounds mental health."



He said:"Over the past 15 years, Time To Change champions have inspired and supported thousands of people across the country, and mental health has now, at last, moved into the mainstream as part of our daily lives."

"We need to keep talking, keep taking action and continue to stand up to the stigma."

The Duchess, who was looking gorgeous in a simple black turtleneck jumper, shared her words: "Movements like Time To Change have helped to transform attitudes and encourage more openness about mental health in schools, communities and the workplace."

Kate Middleton added: "It's so important that we value our mental health just as much as we value our physical health."