Is BBC’s ‘Sherlock’ returning? Here’s what Martin Freeman has to say

Martin Freeman spoke about whether there are chances of him reprising his role as Dr. Watson in Sherlock

Celebrated British actor Martin Freeman has addressed rumous of Sherlock making a comeback with a film.

The detective show by BBC, which is infamous for the long breaks that it taken in between its three seasons, has kept fans on their toes.

Opening up about the possibility of him reprising his role as Dr. Watson alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock, Freeman said he, “never says never.”

In an interview with Collider, the Black Panther actor said: "Yeah, I think it is possible. It might be more likely. I think we've all left it so that it's not a full stop, it's just a big ellipsis or a big pause.”

"Maybe it's because we don’t want to say, 'Oh, it's a full stop.' I'm not sure. To be honest, I'm a big believer in not going past your sell-by date, in anything, really,” he continued.

“Don't outstay your welcome. So, I suppose we would have to see if we have outstayed our welcome, when the time comes, and whether people have moved on to something else. So, I don’t know,” he added.

"I really liked doing it. I'm very proud of the show. It's one of the best written things I've done. It's one of the best directed things I've done. I really enjoy doing it, but I don't know. It's been awhile now. Its four years since a new one was on. So, yeah, maybe the more likely thing is a one-off,” Freeman shared.