Demi Lovato reminisces over 2018 Grammy comeback following overdose

Renowned singer and songwriter Demi Lovato details her 2018 Grammy comeback after nearly fatal overdose.



The singer touched upon her 2018 performance during her interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

There she touched upon her experience on stage and the emotions that went along with it.

She was also quoted saying, "I didn't know if I'd ever step foot on a stage again. When I woke up at the hospital and I was like, 'I don't know the full extent of the damage that's been done’. I hadn't tried singing yet” and "The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes and … like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here.”