An intruder breaks into Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills mansion

Hollywood star Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home has been broken into - and the man made himself at home by having a shower and helping himself to a drink

An intruder broke into the actor's Hollywood Hills home and enjoyed some luxurious moments of drinking and having a shower before police raided.

According to police, the cops were summoned to the scene after a neighbor reported seeing the man trespassing into a neighborhood home; a member of Depp's staff subsequently contacted authorities reporting a man inside the abode.



However, before he even went for the shower, the man - who had been spotted in other people's gardens nearby - also made himself a drink from Johnny's in-house bar.

The law enforcers launched an investigation into the case about the presence of suspect in Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills'home over the weekend.

According to a witness, the door of the house was kicked down by police when the invader refused to come out.

