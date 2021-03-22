An intruder breaks into Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills mansion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood star Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home has been broken into - and the man made himself at home by having a shower and helping himself to a drink
An intruder broke into the actor's Hollywood Hills home and enjoyed some luxurious moments of drinking and having a shower before police raided.
According to police, the cops were summoned to the scene after a neighbor reported seeing the man trespassing into a neighborhood home; a member of Depp's staff subsequently contacted authorities reporting a man inside the abode.
However, before he even went for the shower, the man - who had been spotted in other people's gardens nearby - also made himself a drink from Johnny's in-house bar.
The law enforcers launched an investigation into the case about the presence of suspect in Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills'home over the weekend.
According to a witness, the door of the house was kicked down by police when the invader refused to come out.
