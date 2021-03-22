Sohai Ali Abro gets married to Little Master Hanif Mohammad's grandson Shehzar Shoaib

Pakistan's popular actress Sohai Ali Abro has tied the knot with Shehzar Mohammad – son of former cricketer Shoaib Mohammad and grandson of late Test captain Hanif Mohammad on Sunday.



The charming TV and film actress, who lives in hearts of fans due to her outstanding acting skills, was looking gorgeous in traditional bridal dress with her hubby on the auspicious occasion of her life.

Shehzar Mohammad, who is also a Pakistani first-class cricketer, donned golden Sherwani on his memorable day.



Fans and well-wishers extended heartfelt wishes to the couple for beginning a new journey in life together. Photos of the newly-weds have been doing rounds on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account, Humayun Saeed shared a picture of Sohai Ali Abro and Shehzar Mohammad from their wedding ceremony and captioned it: Many congratulations to Sohai and Shehzar. May Allah bless you both with lots and lots of happiness, prosperity and a lifetime of togetherness.



Renowned actress Humayun Saeed and many other showbiz and sports celebrities attended the event and wished the newlyweds a happy married life.

