China's coronavirus vaccine priced at Rs4,225 a jab by Cabinet: sources

ISLAMABAD: China's coronavirus vaccine manufactured by CanSinoBIO has been priced at Rs4,225 a jab while Russia's Sputnik V would be sold for Rs 8,449 for two doses after the Cabinet approved the rates for private companies, Geo News reported Sunday citing sources.

The federal Cabinet has approved the selling prices of coronavirus vaccines imported by private companies, sources said, after the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) recommended fixing the rates for private companies.

The Cabinet approved the sale prices of both coronavirus vaccines through a circular.



Coronavirus vaccines are being imported from Russia and China into Pakistan through the private sector as well.



