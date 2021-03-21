Queen attempting to ‘diversify’ monarchy after Meghan Markle’s racism claims

Queen Elizabeth II seems to be doing some much-needed damage control after Meghan Markle's shocking claims about racism in the British royal family.

A source revealed that Her Majesty is looking hire a diversity tsar to modernise the monarchy and negate claims of racism looming over Buckingham Palace after Meghan’s shocking revelations dropped during her Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Mail on Sunday cited an insider saying that the monarch’s move would be a sign that “more needs to be done” as the royals “haven’t seen the progress [they] would like.”

Moreover, the report claimed that the aides at Clarence House, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace will “listen and learn” about new exercises in this regard in the upcoming weeks.

The portal was also informed by a royal insider on Saturday that: “Diversity is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the Royal Households. We have the policies, the procedures and programmes in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and more needs to be done, we can always improve.”

“The work to do this has been underway for some time now and comes with the full support of the family. Lots of measures are being considered. Certainly the idea of someone to spearhead this work and look at diversity/inclusion across the three households is something that has to be considered,” they said.