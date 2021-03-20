Demi Lovato sheds light on the desire to feel ‘more in control’ after nearly fatal overdose

Renowned singer and songwriter Demi Lovato recently detailed her experience with having to ‘essentially die’ to take over more control of her life.



She began by telling CBS Sunday Morning, "The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes and … like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here. I didn't control any of my life at that period of time. I also needed to grow up and take control.”



"And that's something I haven't done until the past two years of my life, which is I'm now in control of my finances. I'm now in control of … the food that I eat, how often I work out.”

