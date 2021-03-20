close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 20, 2021

Demi Lovato sheds light on the desire to feel ‘more in control’ after nearly fatal overdose

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 20, 2021
Demi Lovato sheds light on the desire to feel ‘more in control’ after nearly fatal overdose

Renowned singer and songwriter Demi Lovato recently detailed her experience with having to ‘essentially die’ to take over more control of her life.

She began by telling CBS Sunday Morning, "The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes and … like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here. I didn't control any of my life at that period of time. I also needed to grow up and take control.”

"And that's something I haven't done until the past two years of my life, which is I'm now in control of my finances. I'm now in control of … the food that I eat, how often I work out.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment