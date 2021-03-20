Game of Thrones: HBO developing three spin-offs

Capitalising on the immense popularity of the Game of Thrones, HBO has put three spin-offs in the works as it continues to develop series prequel House of the Dragon.

The newly revealed spin-offs include 9 Voyages, 10,000 Ships and Flea Bottom. All of them are based on the vast lore series creator George R.R. Martin within the history of Westeros.



"9 Voyages" which is also titled Sea Snake is being helmed by Rome and Gotham‘s showrunner Bruno Heller. The project is most likely to be greenlit by the cable network.

“9 Voyages” will focus on Lord Corlys Velaryon, who is actually the “Sea Snake”. Lord Corlys is the most well-known nautical adventurer in Westeros. "9 Voyages" is actually about his journeys by sea. He has constructed a house far better than the Lannisters'.

“Flea Bottom” is about the story of the district of Flea Bottom which is the poorest district of King’s Landing. The district is home to many cutthroats, brothels and prostitutes.

The third possible spin-off “10,000 Ships” is centred around Princess Nymeria, who goes on a journey to Dorne where she marries Lord Mors Martell.

Apart from the House of the Dragon, the cable network HBO is developing The Tales of Dunk & Egg, which is also based on Martin’s novellas. HBO is working on an animated Game of Thrones project for HBO Max.