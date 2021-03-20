Taylor Swift's handling of tiny wardrobe malfunction at Grammys red carpet

The way pop superstar Taylor Swift handled a tiny wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet of the 63rd Grammy Awards Show, demonstrates she is an expert as she excels in her music.



She did it so well that the sharp eyes of the fashion policing force could not spot it on the red carpet.

Taylor Swift had bagged six nominations this year. She won the Grammy Award for album of the year. She graced the red carpet clad in a long-sleeve custom Oscar de la Renta mini dress completely covered in various types of flower appliqués. Her mini dress was embroidered with pressed flowers.

A seam of the pop singer's delicate dress ripped under her right arm. And, the cutout was quite visible when she held out her arm to pose for photographers with her award for her work on Forklore.



The tear might have taken place after she received the award. The photographs taken at the moments show the dress as it is. The dress must have given way while she celebrated her epic win with Laura Sisk, Jack Antonoff, Jonathan Low and Aaron Dessner.

Taylor Swift wrote about the greatest night in the history of music that she had a "marvellous time" and shared some cute photos of the music night.

The superstar's custom-created Folklore fairytale dress is part of the brand's Spring 2021 collection.

Completing her Grammys ensemble, the pop icon rocked a matching face mask, baby pink Christian Louboutin heels and Cathy Waterman jewellery.



While performing her "Cardigan," Taylor Swift donned a metallic blue and silver custom Etro dress and Cathy Waterman hairpiece.



