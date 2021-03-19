Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s little daughter wins hearts as she turns a chef

Turkish historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul’s lead actor Engin Altan Duzyatan’s little daughter Alara has won the hearts of the fans as she turned a chef.



Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of Alara from the kitchen with caption “Little chef Alara” followed by smiling face emoji.

The stunning photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media shortly after she posted it.

Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife cerebrated the second birthday of their daughter Alara in August last year.

Neslisah had also treated her fans with sweet photos from the birthday party.

Engin and Neslisah share two children—five years old son Emir Aras Düzyatan and daughter Alara.

