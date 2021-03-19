Hailey Baldwin touches on her ‘insanely young’ fairytale wedding

Hailey Baldwin recently got candid about her “insanely young” marriage to Justin Bieber and the glue that holds their relationship together.

Baldwin sat got candid about her young wedding during an interview with Elle for their April issue.

There she was quoted saying, "I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young. And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud."

"Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it's different] We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted."

She also added, "I learn new things about him and about myself and about our relationship all the time” and while they both "have little fights and stuff that we have to work through sometimes” because “I see forever with him.”

She went on to say, "the beginning of" their marriage, Baldwin admits, she "just wanted to hide. I was like, 'I don't want people so in my business. I feel like everybody's up my [expletive]' I was like, 'Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back’?"

But now, "I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I'm not saying it's this easy-peasy thing that doesn't take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do."