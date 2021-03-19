close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
Britney Spears wants changes to her conservatorship

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 19, 2021

Britney Spears' attorney will reportedly file a petition to request  changes to the pop star’s conservatorship, which would allow  Jodi Montgomery to take on as permanent conservator.

Britney's lawyer Samuel Ingham,  in a hearing on Wednesday, announced his intent to file the petition amid the ongoing legal battle over who controls her career and finances. 

The music sensation's father Jamie Spears has been her conservator since 2008, following her five-day admission to a psychiatric hospital. 

Meanwhile, Montgomery assumed the role of her  conservator temporarily when Jamie took a break due to health issues in 2019.

Last year in August, Britney Spears requested that her father should be removed as her sole conservator, proposing Montgomery as his replacement. 

