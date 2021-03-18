Benedict Cumberbatch spills the beans about his ‘WandaVision’ cameo

Benedict Cumberbatch addressed the buzz about his possible cameo on the Disney+ series as Doctor Strange

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch has addressed the circulating reports about the WandaVision rumours.

The Sherlock actor, 44, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday where he addressed the buzz about his possible cameo on the Disney+ series as Doctor Strange.

Cumberbatch quipped: "I can feel the Tom Holland in me coming out,” referencing the Spider-Man star’s history of revealing secret of unreleased Marvel flicks.

"If it didn't happen then I'm sorry about that. If it did, hell, what a lot to look forward to. But if it didn't, I don't know why,” he said, giving a guarded reply.

The Avengers: Infinity War star also spoke about his experience working with WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, saying: "She's amazing. She's on our show and it's a very exciting next step for Wanda… and that's all I'm going to say because now I'm at home and there are microphones everywhere."

"I'm not safe here,” he joked.