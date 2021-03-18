close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
March 18, 2021

Brad Pitt radiates 'modern yet timeless magnetism' in new photos

Thu, Mar 18, 2021

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt has sent his fans in a tizzy after his recent photo shoot was released.

The golden boy of Hollywood brought on his A-game as he modeled for Brioni’s Spring/Summer 21 menswear campaign, leaving jaws dropped.

The hunky Fight Club actor left fans swooning as he flaunted his effortless style, delivering some smoldering looks.

Brad Pitt modeled for Brioni’s Spring/Summer 21 menswear campaign

Brioni released a statement about the actor jumping onboard as the face of their label, saying: “Pitt embodies the Brioni man: he radiates a modern yet timeless magnetism and charm.” 

