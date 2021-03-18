Brad Pitt radiates ‘modern yet timeless magnetism’ in new photos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt has sent his fans in a tizzy after his recent photo shoot was released.
The golden boy of Hollywood brought on his A-game as he modeled for Brioni’s Spring/Summer 21 menswear campaign, leaving jaws dropped.
The hunky Fight Club actor left fans swooning as he flaunted his effortless style, delivering some smoldering looks.
Brioni released a statement about the actor jumping onboard as the face of their label, saying: “Pitt embodies the Brioni man: he radiates a modern yet timeless magnetism and charm.”